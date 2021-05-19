menu-search
SFO wins labyrinthine hunt for fraudster’s £72m assets

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) can recover tens of millions of pounds from a British businessman imprisoned for stealing £35m ($US 50m) from a software company, a London court ruled on 18 May 2021, ending the prosecutor's 'labyrinthine' 15-year hunt for the fraudster's assets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

