Legal News

SFO vows to address failings after Serco trial collapse

Published on: 19 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will take 'whatever action necessary' to avoid a repeat of its chastening defeat when its case against two Serco ex-executives collapsed earlier this year because of its mishandling of evidence, the white-collar crime agency's boss said on 16 July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

