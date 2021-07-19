SFO vows to address failings after Serco trial collapse

Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will take 'whatever action necessary' to avoid a repeat of its chastening defeat when its case against two Serco ex-executives collapsed earlier this year because of its mishandling of evidence, the white-collar crime agency's boss said on 16 July 2021.
