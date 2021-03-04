Sign-in Help
SFO Unaoil probe a success despite exacting a heavy toll

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The sentencing on 1 March 2021 of a British businessman for conspiring to pay kickbacks to Iraqi public officials brings a successful conclusion to the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) at-times troubled probe into one of the worlds’ biggest bribery scandals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

