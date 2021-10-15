LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
SFO shelves probes into Watchstone Group and Tata steel

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed three investigations in the past two days, including long-running probes into insurance and technology provider Watchstone and a company owned by Indian-British steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

