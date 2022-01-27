SFO's Osofsky keeps confidence of Attorney General despite Unaoil failings

MLex: Serious Fraud Office (SFO) director Lisa Osofsky maintains the confidence of the Attorney General despite some recent high-profile failings, including the freeing of a former Unaoil executive whose conviction was deemed unsafe last month.
