SFO's Osofsky keeps confidence of Attorney General despite Unaoil failings

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Serious Fraud Office (SFO) director Lisa Osofsky maintains the confidence of the Attorney General despite some recent high-profile failings, including the freeing of a former Unaoil executive whose conviction was deemed unsafe last month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

