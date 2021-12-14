LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

SFO's credibility hits new low as oil executive's conviction quashed

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) faces mounting pressure after judges overturned an oil executive's bribery conviction, finding the anti-graft agency's misconduct prevented a fair trial in a damning ruling legal experts say rekindles doubts over the watchdog's future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

