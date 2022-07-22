LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

SFO receives sobering reviews into case failures as third Unaoil conviction is overturned

Published on: 22 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) stated its intention on 21 July 2022 to improve its performance after reviews came out citing serious problems with the SFO's disclosure and investigation process that in one case went all the way to the top, leading to discontinued prosecutions in two high-profile cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

