SFO needs cash injection to tackle ‘powerful interests’, says former head Green

Published on: 08 September 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) should be handed a funding boost to ensure it can tackle the most difficult cases involving ‘powerful interests’, its former head David Green said on 6 September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

