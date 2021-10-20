SFO keeping cost of Tom Martin legal fight under wraps until ‘context’ is clearer

Article summary

MLex: The UK’s fraud prosecutor is keeping under wraps how much it has spent investigating a case controller sacked in 2018 and fighting a legal case brought by him. Tom Martin, who worked on the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO’s) Unaoil case, said the agency was avoiding public scrutiny. It has said it wants to wait until its next annual accounts to publish details, or until Martin’s legal case is concluded. or to read the full analysis.