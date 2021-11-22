LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
SFO ends 15-year pursuit of £50m mortgage fraud suspect

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced on 19 November 2021 that it has dropped its fraud investigation into Nisar Afzal, ending its 15-year pursuit of the British-Pakistani property tycoon. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

