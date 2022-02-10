LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

SFO director tells MPs she lost sleep over Serco trial collapse

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
  SFO director tells MPs she lost sleep over Serco trial collapse

Article summary

Law360, London: The director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) told Parliament on 9 February 2022 that she lost sleep over disclosure failings that led to the mid-trial collapse of the SFO's case against two Serco executives in 2021.

