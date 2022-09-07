LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

SFO Chief calls for reform of UK criminal disclosure regime

Published on: 07 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The head of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) called on 5 September 2022 for an overhaul of the UK's disclosure regime in the wake of two reviews that criticized the agency for mishandling evidence which torpedoed a pair of high-profile cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

