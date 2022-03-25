SFO bribery case unravels further as 2nd conviction quashed

Law360, London: An English appeals court on 24 March 2022 overturned the bribery conviction of Paul Bond, a former salesman at an energy services company, heaping more woes on the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) after quashing the conviction of another defendant last year over misconduct by the agency.
