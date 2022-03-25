LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
SFO bribery case unravels further as 2nd conviction quashed

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: An English appeals court on 24 March 2022 overturned the bribery conviction of Paul Bond, a former salesman at an energy services company, heaping more woes on the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) after quashing the conviction of another defendant last year over misconduct by the agency. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

