Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)

TMT analysis: The High Court case of Jones and another v Lydon and others concerns a dispute between two former band members and John Lydon over the exploitation of certain songs in an upcoming television series. The case turns on the construction, effect and enforceability of the Band Member Agreement (BMA) which deals with how future decisions concerning the exploitation of IP rights are made. John Lydon argued that the claimants were estopped from asserting their claims under the BMA. Sir Anthony Mann found in favour of the claimants and in reaching his decision provided guidance on the doctrine of estoppel, contract construction and the conditions necessary for the implication of a term. Written by Lucy Marlow, senior associate at JMW Solicitors.
