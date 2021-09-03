LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Formation and interpretation

Legal News

Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)

Published on: 03 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court case of Jones and another v Lydon and others concerns a dispute between two former band members and John Lydon over the exploitation of certain songs in an upcoming television series. The case turns on the construction, effect and enforceability of the Band Member Agreement (BMA) which deals with how future decisions concerning the exploitation of IP rights are made. John Lydon argued that the claimants were estopped from asserting their claims under the BMA. Sir Anthony Mann found in favour of the claimants and in reaching his decision provided guidance on the doctrine of estoppel, contract construction and the conditions necessary for the implication of a term. Written by Lucy Marlow, senior associate at JMW Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More