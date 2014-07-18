Severe obesity can be protected as disability under EU discrimination law (News, 18 July 2014)

Article summary

There is no general stand-alone prohibition on discrimination on grounds of obesity in EU law but obesity which has reached such a degree that it plainly hinders participation in professional life on an equal basis with other workers can amount to a disability and thereby provide protection from discrimination under EU law, according to an Opinion by Advocate General Jaaskinen. ECJ: FOA, acting on behalf of Kaltoft v Kommunernes Landsforening, acting on behalf of the Municipality of Billund or to read the full analysis.