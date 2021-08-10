menu-search
Settlement agreement supersedes Part 36 acceptance (Falcon Trident Shipping Ltd v Levant Shipping Ltd)

Published on: 10 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Settlement agreement supersedes Part 36 acceptance (Falcon Trident Shipping Ltd v Levant Shipping Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: An accepted Part 36 offer made pre-action, which was followed by a settlement agreement, was overridden by the provisions of the settlement agreement. The settlement agreement recorded a settlement of US$775,000 as against the sum claimed of US$876,682.79; the breakdown of which was detailed in a Scott Schedule dated 12 May 2020. The claimant thereafter sought costs in the sum of US$86,538.06, which included four items which had been included in the Scott Schedule but, it was argued, related to costs. It was found firstly that the settlement agreement overrode the provisions of the earlier Part 36 offer and, also, that, on interpreting the settlement agreement, those four items had been included within the settlement sum. Written by Lucy Baldwin, associate costs lawyer at Paragon Costs Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

