Settlement agreement and employment income (Murphy v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Murphy (K) v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) allowed the taxpayer’s appeal, holding that in relation to £4.2m settlement, paid to certain Metropolitan Police Service (the Met) employees relating to unpaid overtime, only the settlement amount net of the success fee and insurance premium should be taxed as employment income, because only this amount was ‘profit’ for the purpose of section 62 of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003 (ITEPA 2003). or to read the full analysis.