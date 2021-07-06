menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Employment taxes / Earnings and benefits

Legal News

Settlement agreement and employment income (Murphy v HMRC)

Settlement agreement and employment income (Murphy v HMRC)
Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Settlement agreement and employment income (Murphy v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Murphy (K) v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) allowed the taxpayer’s appeal, holding that in relation to £4.2m settlement, paid to certain Metropolitan Police Service (the Met) employees relating to unpaid overtime, only the settlement amount net of the success fee and insurance premium should be taxed as employment income, because only this amount was ‘profit’ for the purpose of section 62 of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003 (ITEPA 2003). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As