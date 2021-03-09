Settlement agreement clause ‘undoubtly harsh’ but not unenforceable as a penalty (Permavent Ltd and another v Makin)

Article summary

IP analysis: The Patents Court held that while a set of clauses in a settlement agreement were ‘undoubtly extremely harsh’ this did not constitute an unenforceable penalty clause. The judge applied the principles on penalty clauses established by the Supreme Court in Cavendish Square Holding BV v Talal El Makdessi. The key question considered in this case was whether the detriment to the defendant, who had breached a clause pertaining to the claimants’ IP rights, was ‘extravagant, exorbitant or unconscionable as being out of all proportion to the protected interest’. The judge determined that while the detriment was harsh, given the significant potential damage to the claimants, it was not out of proportion, and so the clause was enforceable. Written by Mark Daniels, partner, and Jess Johnson, associate, at Browne Jacobson LLP. or to read the full analysis.