Setting aside statutory demands where debt disputed on substantial grounds (Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd)

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Setting aside statutory demands where debt disputed on substantial grounds (Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Judgment of Mr Justice Mellor dismissing an appeal from the order of Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Agnello QC setting aside statutory demands served upon two company directors in respect of alleged debts in excess of £45m, for which they were said to be liable under the terms of personal guarantees given in connection with borrowing to finance a biogas plant development project. The appellant lender’s appeal against the order was dismissed. The deputy ICC Judge did not err in finding that the question of whether the respondents had affirmed the guarantees and/or were estopped from disputing the alleged debts was fact-specific and incapable of determination without a trial. Rather, on the evidence before the deputy ICC Judge, the alleged debts were disputed on substantial grounds. The lender’s appeal succeeded against the costs order made by the deputy ICC Judge requiring the appellant to pay the part of the respondent’s costs on the indemnity basis. Written by Ben Norton, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

