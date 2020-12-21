Sign-in Help
Setting aside of findings of fact based on apparent bias was wrong and unfair (Re W (children) (private law: reopening/recusal))

Published on: 21 December 2020
Family analysis: This was an appeal in respect of a decision by a circuit judge to set aside all of the findings of fact made by a district judge, Court of Appeal finding that the circuit judge had been both wrong and unfair in making that decision on the basis of the apparent bias of the district judge and mistaken in stating that the test for apparent bias is whether an observer would be concerned that justice had not been seen to be done, when the correct question is whether the observer would conclude that there was a real possibility that the judge was biased. The judge’s conclusion that the district judge’s findings were infected by apparent bias was not supported by any sound reasoning. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Barristers, looks at the issues. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

