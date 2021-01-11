Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)

Article summary

Family analysis: The substantive issue in Shahzad v Mazher was the circumstances in which a court has power to set aside a decree absolute and whether that power exists when it is alleged that a petitioner advanced a false case. The subsidiary issue was whether the judge was right in the circumstances of this case to rescind the decree nisi and set aside the certificate of entitlement. There was an allegation of fraud, namely that the husband had falsely given the date of separation as 2006 when it was, in fact, 2016. In addition, there was an issue of procedural irregularity, namely that the decree had been made absolute despite the wife’s application for the decree nisi to be rescinded not having been determined. The husband appealed the setting aside of the decree absolute, arguing there was no legal basis for so doing in this case, which was dismissed. Graeme Fraser, partner and head of family at OGR Stock Denton LLP, explores the implications of this decision. or to read the full analysis.