Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Relationship breakdown / Divorce

Legal News

Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)

Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)
Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Setting aside divorce decrees due to fraud and procedural irregularity (Shahzad v Mazher)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: The substantive issue in Shahzad v Mazher was the circumstances in which a court has power to set aside a decree absolute and whether that power exists when it is alleged that a petitioner advanced a false case. The subsidiary issue was whether the judge was right in the circumstances of this case to rescind the decree nisi and set aside the certificate of entitlement. There was an allegation of fraud, namely that the husband had falsely given the date of separation as 2006 when it was, in fact, 2016. In addition, there was an issue of procedural irregularity, namely that the decree had been made absolute despite the wife’s application for the decree nisi to be rescinded not having been determined. The husband appealed the setting aside of the decree absolute, arguing there was no legal basis for so doing in this case, which was dismissed. Graeme Fraser, partner and head of family at OGR Stock Denton LLP, explores the implications of this decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More