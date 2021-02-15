Setting aside a trust deed as a transaction at an undervalue (Lyle v Bedborough)

Lyle and another (as joint trustees in bankruptcy of Jetson Ralph Bedborough) v Bedborough and another [2021] EWHC 220 (Ch)

What are the practical implications of this case? This case is of practical use in determining the circumstances in which a common intention constructive trust may or may not arise between a husband and wife, and what may be necessary to prove the existence of such a common intention to alter the beneficial interests in a jointly owned property. The court concluded that it is perfectly possible that discussions as to alteration of the beneficial interests in a property may occur, without the respondents considering themselves to have actually altered their respective beneficial interests at that time. The matter also deals with, when setting aside a trust deed as amounting to a transaction at an undervalue for the purposes of section 339 Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986), when exceptional circumstances will prevent the making of an order under IA 1986, s 339 despite the conditions of the statute being satisfied. The court ultimately refused to extend the principle that no order can be made in such a case beyond its current narrow scope. An interesting point arose in that Mrs Bedborough asked the court to consider allowing her to make good any undervalue found by way of a monetary payment, given the court’s wide discretion as to relief under IA 1986, s 339. The court rejected this argument, it not being a usual order, but did note that such an argument would have been considered if the proposal had been to make good the undervalue in terms of the property value at today’s date, rather than at the date of the transaction at an undervalue.

What was the background? The respondents contended that an oral agreement had been entered into in 2008, which was sufficient to amount to a common intention constructive trust that they held the property on trust for Mrs Bedborough alone. This was said to be in the context of Mrs Bedborough’s wish to divorce Mr Bedborough. The respondents executed a declaration of trust in 2012, which on its face created a disposition of the property at that date, by recording that the respondents held the property on trust for themselves in unequal shares, 95% to Mrs Bedborough and only 5% to Mr Bedborough. The respondents’ contention was that this was merely them putting their earlier 2008 agreement into writing and that there had been a yet further threat from Mrs Bedborough to divorce Mr Bedborough if their agreement was not reduced to writing. Mrs Bedborough was represented by the same solicitor who drafted the declaration of trust in 2012 and whom also gave evidence on her behalf during the trial. Mr Bedborough was made bankrupt on a petition presented by HMRC just less than two years after the date of the trust deed. The monetary value ascribed to the transfer on the face of the trust deed was less than the value of a 45% interest in the property. The respondents dealt with this by relying on alleged consideration in the form of a promise not to divorce, in addition to the monetary consideration. Mrs Bedborough relied on Papanicola v Fagan [2008] EWHC 3348 (Ch) for the proposition that forbearance from divorce amounts to good consideration for the transfer of property at nil value. The applicants, as trustees in bankruptcy of Mr Bedborough, relied on Bibby AFC Ltd v Agate [2013] BPIR 685 for the proposition that, when determining whether consideration was ‘significantly less in money or money’s worth’, immeasurable consideration that cannot be valued in money’s worth, such as forbearance from divorce—cannot be taken into account.

What did the court decide? The court concluded as follows: • although there had been discussions in 2008 between Mr and Mrs Bedborough, these were not sufficient to amount to a common intention constructive trust altering the beneficial interests in the property • the majority of Mr Bedborough’s interest in the property had been transferred to Mrs Bedborough by way of the trust deed entered into in 2012, just less than two years before the date of Mr Bedborough’s bankruptcy. Accordingly, the transfer had been at a relevant time for the purposes of IA 1986, s 341 • there was no threat of divorce in 2012 and the declaration of trust was not entered into in return for Mrs Bedborough agreeing to remain in the marriage and/or in return for Mrs Bedborough giving up any right to seek a property adjustment order or financial remedies on divorce • it followed that Mr Bedborough transferred 45% of his interest in the matrimonial home to Mrs Bedborough at a significant undervalue (in return for only £20,000, whereas the interest transferred was worth over £150,000 at that time) • Mrs Bedborough had no right to an equitable account for the sum of £50,000 that she had spent on renovations to the property. The respondents had intended to pool their resources and did not intend that one should have to account to the other • the court should make an order restoring the position to what it would have been if the trust deed had not have been entered into in 2012. The jurisdiction to make no such order when the statutory conditions of IA 1986, s 339 are satisfied is exceptional • in reversing the transaction in its entirety Mrs Bedborough should receive back the £20,000 that she paid to HMRC on behalf of Mr Bedborough at the time the Bedboroughs executed the trust deed. This should come out of the sale of the property after the expenses of the bankruptcy have been paid but before HMRC receives a dividend • the appropriate order was to reverse the effect of the trust deed, not for Mrs Bedborough to make good the difference of the undervalue as at the date of the trust deed • there should be an order for the sale of the property, the timescale for such a sale was to be determined upon further argument as to the effects of the pandemic. However the sale should not be deferred by a year, as Mrs Bedborough suggested