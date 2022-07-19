LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Setting aside a judgment/order following non-attendance at trial (Mabrouk v Murray)

Published on: 19 July 2022
Dispute Resolution analysis: This case demonstrates the significant burden faced by a party who did not attend trial and who then seeks to apply for the resulting judgment/order to be set aside. The applicant had initially participated in the proceedings, but did not participate in the trial despite having been given notice of the trial date and the ability to attend by videolink. Over four months after the resulting judgment, he applied for permission to appeal. The court treated this as an application to set it aside under CPR 39.3, but refused the application on the basis that: (i) the application was not made promptly; (ii) there was no good reason for not attending the trial; and (iii) Mabrouk had no reasonable prospect of success on any retrial. Permission to appeal was similarly refused, and the application was also dismissed under the Denton v White principles. Written by Jon Felce, partner at Cooke, Young & Keidan LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

