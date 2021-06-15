menu-search
Services provided under hypothetical contracts were ones of employment (Northern Light Solutions Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 15 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Northern Light Solutions Ltd v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the First-tier Tax Tribunal's (FTT's) decision that a worker's hypothetical contracts with the Nationwide Building Society were ones of employment. There was mutuality of obligation within each contract, and the dominant feature of the hypothetical contracts was an obligation for personal performance.

