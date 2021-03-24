Sign-in Help
Service provision changes with two or more transferees: EAT applies Govaerts (McTear Contracts v (1) Bennett, (2) Mitie Property Services UK, (3) Amey Services)

Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Service provision changes with two or more transferees: EAT applies Govaerts (McTear Contracts v (1) Bennett, (2) Mitie Property Services UK, (3) Amey Services)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Where a service provision change transfer involves a single original contract being split on re-tendering into two or more contracts, resulting in more than one transferee, the EAT judgment in Kimberley must now be read subject to the CJEU's judgment in Govaerts, so employees transferring may (i) be transferred wholly to any one transferee, or (ii) have their contract split into two or more contracts with different transferees (unless division of the contract is not possible or causes worsening of the employee's working conditions or rights), according to the EAT.

