Service provision changes with two or more transferees: EAT applies Govaerts (McTear Contracts v (1) Bennett, (2) Mitie Property Services UK, (3) Amey Services)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where a service provision change transfer involves a single original contract being split on re-tendering into two or more contracts, resulting in more than one transferee, the EAT judgment in Kimberley must now be read subject to the CJEU’s judgment in Govaerts, so employees transferring may (i) be transferred wholly to any one transferee, or (ii) have their contract split into two or more contracts with different transferees (unless division of the contract is not possible or causes worsening of the employee’s working conditions or rights), according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.