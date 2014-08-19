Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Service / Service outside England and Wales

Legal News

Service out of the jurisdiction and injunctions (Hegglin v Persons unknown and Google)

Service out of the jurisdiction and injunctions (Hegglin v Persons unknown and Google)
Published on: 19 August 2014
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Service out of the jurisdiction and injunctions (Hegglin v Persons unknown and Google)
  • Practical implications
  • Facts
  • Consideration of the three potential jurisdictional gateways
  • A claim is made for an injunction ordering the defendant to do or refrain from doing an act within the jurisdiction (para 3.1(2))
  • A claim is made in tort (para 3.1(9))
  • A necessary and proper party (para 3.1(3))
  • Court details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Justice Bean applies the CJEU decision in Costeja González, to find at least a good arguable case that Google has to comply with the requirements of the English Data Protection Act 1998. This was for the purposes of whether the court should grant permission to serve the claim form out of the jurisdiction. The key issue for practitioners is the extent to which this CJEU decision will impact on the substantive judgment in this case and thus on the level of assistance that Google will have to provide to those subjected to defamatory comments on internet websites. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More