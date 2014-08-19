Service out of the jurisdiction and injunctions (Hegglin v Persons unknown and Google)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Justice Bean applies the CJEU decision in Costeja González, to find at least a good arguable case that Google has to comply with the requirements of the English Data Protection Act 1998. This was for the purposes of whether the court should grant permission to serve the claim form out of the jurisdiction. The key issue for practitioners is the extent to which this CJEU decision will impact on the substantive judgment in this case and thus on the level of assistance that Google will have to provide to those subjected to defamatory comments on internet websites. or to read the full analysis.