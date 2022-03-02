LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Compliance and relief from sanctions

Legal News

Service on an individual under section 1140 of the Companies Act 2006 is valid for all purposes (Farrer & Co LLP v Meyer)

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Service on an individual under section 1140 of the Companies Act 2006 is valid for all purposes (Farrer & Co LLP v Meyer)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision confirms that section 1140 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) permits service on a director at their ‘registered address’ under CA 2006 for any purpose, including the obtaining of default judgment, up to the end of the 14-day period following an application to change this address. Mr Justice Kerr’s judgment also examines the exercise of judicial discretion in applications for relief from sanctions and contempt of court in circumstances of persistent default, delay and non-compliance by the applicant. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Precedents
View More
1 Practice notes
4 Q&As
View More