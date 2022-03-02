Service on an individual under section 1140 of the Companies Act 2006 is valid for all purposes (Farrer & Co LLP v Meyer)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision confirms that section 1140 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) permits service on a director at their 'registered address' under CA 2006 for any purpose, including the obtaining of default judgment, up to the end of the 14-day period following an application to change this address. Mr Justice Kerr's judgment also examines the exercise of judicial discretion in applications for relief from sanctions and contempt of court in circumstances of persistent default, delay and non-compliance by the applicant. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP.