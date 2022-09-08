Service of claim form—extending time after expiry of limitation period (Walton v Pickerings Solicitors)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an appeal against an order made by a Deputy Master refusing to grant an extension of time for the service of Mr Walton’s claim form. The circumstances were that the claim form had been issued at the very end of the limitation period, and due to the fault of the court, the sealed claim form was not available prior to the expiry of the four-month period of its validity. Subsequent to expiry of that period, Mr Walton applied for an extension of time for service of the claim form. The court held that, although the threshold condition in CPR 7.6(3)(b) was met in the circumstances, there was no flaw in the Deputy Master’s reasoning for exercising his discretion against granting the extension. The judgment involved consideration of a number of aspects of the application of CPR 7.6(3) and provides a useful example of the factors pertinent to the exercise of the court’s discretion on such an application. Written by John Bignall, barrister at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or to read the full analysis.