LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Service / Service applications

Legal News

Service of claim form—extending time after expiry of limitation period (Walton v Pickerings Solicitors)

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Service of claim form—extending time after expiry of limitation period (Walton v Pickerings Solicitors)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Extension of time
  • Alternative service
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This was an appeal against an order made by a Deputy Master refusing to grant an extension of time for the service of Mr Walton’s claim form. The circumstances were that the claim form had been issued at the very end of the limitation period, and due to the fault of the court, the sealed claim form was not available prior to the expiry of the four-month period of its validity. Subsequent to expiry of that period, Mr Walton applied for an extension of time for service of the claim form. The court held that, although the threshold condition in CPR 7.6(3)(b) was met in the circumstances, there was no flaw in the Deputy Master’s reasoning for exercising his discretion against granting the extension. The judgment involved consideration of a number of aspects of the application of CPR 7.6(3) and provides a useful example of the factors pertinent to the exercise of the court’s discretion on such an application. Written by John Bignall, barrister at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More