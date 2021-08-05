menu-search
Legal News

Service of a payment application to a previous contract administrator not sufficient to invalidate the application (Michael Duthie Wilson v Graeme W Cheyne)

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Sheriff Appeal Court (SAC) rejected an argument that an interim payment application was not valid because it was served on an architect/contract administrator after the party fulfilling that role under the building contract had terminated its own appointment with the employer. The case highlights the importance of the role of the architect/contract administrator in contracts and suggests that a failure by the employer to replace the party fulfilling this role may be held against him and in particular cannot be used as a means to claim that an interim payment application served on the previous architect/contract administrator was not valid. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

