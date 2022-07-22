LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Service by NFT and Cryptocurrency Exchanges recognised as Constructive Trustees of Misappropriated Cryptocurrency (Fabrizio D’Aloia v. (1) Persons Unknown (2) Binance Holdings Ltd)

Published on: 22 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution: On 24 June 2022, the High Court of England and Wales granted an order permitting service of court proceedings via the transfer of a token on the blockchain in the case of D’Aloia v. (1) Persons Unknown (2) Binance Holdings Ltd and others. Giambrone & Partners LLP, who instructed Dean Armstrong QC and Racheal Muldoon of The 36 Group (36 Commercial) to secure the first order of its kind outside of the US granting permission to serve proceedings on Persons Unknown connected with two digital wallets over the blockchain by non-fungible token or ‘NFT’ provide an overview of the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

