Serious Fraud Office’s third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery

Corporate Crime analysis: Specialist Commercial Crime Barristers Quinton Newcomb and Shiv Haria-Shah examine the third set of convictions found against Petrofac by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) under the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010) and consider the significance and implications of these convictions and the lessons that can be drawn from the case.
