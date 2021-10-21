LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / Bribery

Legal News

Serious Fraud Office’s third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Serious Fraud Office’s third set of Petrofac convictions for bribery
  • What is the background to these penalties?
  • How do these financial penalties compare to those the company might have faced (a) following trial or (b) had it been able to secure a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) in respect of the same conduct?
  • What is significant about this development in the context of convictions and prosecutions under section 7 of BA 2010 generally?
  • What are the implications of the sentence received by the individual in this case?
  • What is the legal and political context to this investigation and prosecution?
  • ​What learning points might companies or those advising them draw from this development?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Specialist Commercial Crime Barristers Quinton Newcomb and Shiv Haria-Shah examine the third set of convictions found against Petrofac by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) under the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010) and consider the significance and implications of these convictions and the lessons that can be drawn from the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Precedents
7 Practice notes
View More