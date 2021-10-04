Serco executives’ botched fraud trial cost SFO almost a fifth of its budget

MLex: A collapsed criminal trial involving two former Serco executives cost the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) around £8.9m in legal costs and other fees, MLex has learned. The trials cost the prosecutor £3.1m for each of Nicholas Woods and Simon Marshall, and it also paid them a settlement of £2.7m, it has said in response to a Freedom of Information request.
