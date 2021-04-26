Sign-in Help
Serco executives acquitted after SFO evidence errors

Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Two former Serco Group plc executives were acquitted of fraud charges on Monday, 26 April 2021 after the Serious Fraud Office's (SFO’s) case collapsed a third of the way through the trial as it emerged the SFO had failed to disclose evidence to the defence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

