LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Sentence and prison law / Civil and financial penalties and ancillary orders

Legal News

Sentencing NatWest Bank for breach of the Money Laundering Regulation 2007 (R (The Financial Conduct Authority) v National Westminster Bank plc)

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sentencing NatWest Bank for breach of the Money Laundering Regulation 2007 (R (The Financial Conduct Authority) v National Westminster Bank plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: NatWest plc pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 (MLR 2007). The counts related to the way they managed the accounts of Fowler Oldfield. This was the first time a bank has been found guilty of breaches of money laundering regulations and demonstrates how the courts approach the sentencing of banks for breaches of money laundering regulations . Written by Barnaby Hone, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More