Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Contempt and committal

Legal News

Sentencing in contempt—factors affecting the length of an immediate prison sentence (Lockett v Minstrell Recruitment)

Sentencing in contempt—factors affecting the length of an immediate prison sentence (Lockett v Minstrell Recruitment)
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sentencing in contempt—factors affecting the length of an immediate prison sentence (Lockett v Minstrell Recruitment)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case looks at the factors which might affect the length of an immediate prison sentence, imposed for contempt of court. It is of particular relevance during the current global pandemic, as the conditions within the prison estate were seen to be a significant factor in the circumstances of the case. The High Court had imposed a sentence of 12 months’ immediate imprisonment, duly reduced to eight months by the Court of Appeal. The salient factors were the impact of current prison conditions on Mr Lockett’s mental health, and the misconduct of Minstrell Recruitment Ltd (Minstrell) in seeking to entrap Mr Lockett, both of which were underappreciated by the court below. The case is a useful reference for those involved in contempt proceedings who seek to rely on the case of R v Manning [2020] EWCA Crim 592 as justification for the principle that the effect of the pandemic on prison conditions should result in a downward adjustment of any immediate sentence of imprisonment. Written by Alexander West, barrister at Albion Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As