Sentencing health and safety offences (R v Nestle UK)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The defendant applied for permission to appeal a fine of £640,000 following a guilty plea to one count of failing to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery, contrary to regulation 11 of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER 1998) and section 33(1)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 (HSWA 1974). Permission to appeal was sought on three potential grounds: (1) whether the offender's breach was a significant cause of actual harm; (2) the discount for guilty plea; and (3) whether a strict liability offence under the regulations should attract a lesser fine than a fine imposed for a breach of HSWA 1974. The application was refused: (1) the judge was entitled to uplift for actual harm; (2) the discount of 20% for guilty plea was not arguably wrong; (3) strict liability was only relevant to the issue of culpability. Written by Fiona Canby, barrister at Temple Garden Chambers.