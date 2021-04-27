Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Local Authority prosecutions / Food safety and food hygiene offences

Legal News

Sentencing food hygiene offences—what does Tesco’s fine of £7.5m for selling out of date food at three city stores reveal?

Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to this case?
  • Food safety offences rarely attract fines of this size so what factors led to the court imposing a total fine of £7.5m?
  • Do you think this is part of a growing trend of food safety and hygiene offences being taken more seriously by the court and why?
  • What key learning points does this case raise for food businesses and those representing them in sentencing hearings?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Dominic Watkins, partner and head of retail, food and hospitality sector at DWF Law LLP and member of the LexisPSL Corporate Crime Editorial Board, considers the £7.5m fine received by Tesco alongside recent trends in sentencing food safety and food hygiene offences and explains why this fine could be a potential ‘game-changer’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

