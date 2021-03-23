Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Local Authority prosecutions / Environmental and heritage offences

Legal News

Sentencing environmental offences—reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine

Sentencing environmental offences—reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine
Published on: 23 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Sentencing environmental offences—reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine
  • Original story
  • Thames Water has received another large fine for environmental offences. What was the background to this new prosecution?
  • The fine imposed this time was £2.3m. What factors lead the criminal courts to impose such high fines for criminal breaches, particularly in relation to environmental offences?
  • Culpability
  • Harm
  • Starting point
  • Aggravating and mitigating factors
  • Overall assessment
  • The EA appears to bring fewer criminal prosecutions nowadays, seemingly preferring to impose civil sanctions for environmental offences. What factors might influence the EA’s decision whether to prosecute or impose civil sanctions and which route is the most advantageous to (a) the EA and (b) organisations and individuals in breach?
    • More...

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Jonathan Grimes, partner, and Sophie Wood, senior associate, at Kingsley Napley discuss the £2.3m fine imposed on Thames Water by the Environment Agency (EA) after causing a stream pollution and consider what factors criminal courts take into account when assessing the amount of the fine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More