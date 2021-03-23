- Sentencing environmental offences—reflections on the Thames Water £2.3m fine
- Original story
- Thames Water has received another large fine for environmental offences. What was the background to this new prosecution?
- The fine imposed this time was £2.3m. What factors lead the criminal courts to impose such high fines for criminal breaches, particularly in relation to environmental offences?
- Culpability
- Harm
- Starting point
- Aggravating and mitigating factors
- Overall assessment
- The EA appears to bring fewer criminal prosecutions nowadays, seemingly preferring to impose civil sanctions for environmental offences. What factors might influence the EA’s decision whether to prosecute or impose civil sanctions and which route is the most advantageous to (a) the EA and (b) organisations and individuals in breach?
- How can lawyers advising those subject to investigation predict whether civil or criminal enforcement action will be taken by the EA?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: Jonathan Grimes, partner, and Sophie Wood, senior associate, at Kingsley Napley discuss the £2.3m fine imposed on Thames Water by the Environment Agency (EA) after causing a stream pollution and consider what factors criminal courts take into account when assessing the amount of the fine.
