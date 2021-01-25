Senior Courts Costs Office guide updated—January 2021

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO) guide has been updated as of January 2021 and is in force immediately. The key changes include the impact of electronic filing being used in the SCCO (including filing of electronic bundles and papers in support of bills of costs), small changes regarding detailed assessment and the inclusion of authorities decided since the guide was last updated.
