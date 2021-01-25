Sign-in Help
Senior Courts Costs Office guide updated—January 2021
Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Senior Courts Costs Office guide updated—January 2021
  • What are the changes?
  • Costs judges and costs officers
  • Electronic filing
  • Group listing
  • Detailed assessment
  • Lodging and removing documents for hearings
  • Solicitor and client assessments
  • Legal aid cases
  • Recent decisions

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO) guide has been updated as of January 2021 and is in force immediately. The key changes include the impact of electronic filing being used in the SCCO (including filing of electronic bundles and papers in support of bills of costs), small changes regarding detailed assessment and the inclusion of authorities decided since the guide was last updated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

