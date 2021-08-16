Senior Court Costs Office finds ‘Special Circumstances’ based on exceptionally large increases in the claimant’s hourly rates

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that the ‘exceptionally large increases in the Claimant’s hourly rates’ fell within ‘Special Circumstances’ under section 70(3)(a) of the Solicitors Act 1974 (SA 1974), so allowing assessment of the solicitors fees despite the late challenge of those fees. The judgment provides an insight into the approach to be adopted in considering special circumstances regarding the assessment of costs. Written by Richard Allen, costs lawyer and senior pricing consultant with Burcher Jennings, Validatum and virtual pricing director. or to read the full analysis.