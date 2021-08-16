menu-search
Legal News

Senior Court Costs Office finds ‘Special Circumstances’ based on exceptionally large increases in the claimant’s hourly rates

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that the ‘exceptionally large increases in the Claimant’s hourly rates’ fell within ‘Special Circumstances’ under section 70(3)(a) of the Solicitors Act 1974 (SA 1974), so allowing assessment of the solicitors fees despite the late challenge of those fees. The judgment provides an insight into the approach to be adopted in considering special circumstances regarding the assessment of costs. Written by Richard Allen, costs lawyer and senior pricing consultant with Burcher Jennings, Validatum and virtual pricing director. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

