Legal News

Sending a pregnant woman home during COVID-19 lockdown was not discrimination (Prosser v Community Gateway Association Ltd)

Sending a pregnant woman home during COVID-19 lockdown was not discrimination (Prosser v Community Gateway Association Ltd)
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What were the facts?
  • What did the employment tribunal decide?
  • What are the implications of this decision?

Article summary

Employment analysis: In Prosser v Community Gateway Association Ltd, the employment tribunal had to decide if a pregnant woman, engaged under a zero hours contract, was discriminated against after she was sent home for health and safety reasons and wasn't allowed to return for several months. Joanne Moseley, Professional Support Lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, looks at some of the potential implications of the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

