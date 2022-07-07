LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Self-invested pensions and VAT liability (Intelligent Money v HMRC)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Pensions and tax analysis: The ruling by the UK First-tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber) concerns the liability to value-added tax (VAT) of supplies of services made by the Appellant in connection with the provision of self-invested pension schemes (SIPPs) and whether those supplies are exempt from VAT as the provision of insurance and reinsurance. The Tribunal held that the Appellant’s supplies of services in connection with the provision of SIPPs were not insurance transactions and there was therefore no basis for a fiscal neutrality argument. More generally, as the case did not concern SIPPs provided by an insurance company, the Tribunal was unable to determine the question of whether there is a substantive contractual basis for concluding that an insurance backed SIPP is or is not insurance and therefore properly subject to VAT exemption. In this case the fees payable by members of the Intelligent Money SIPP were not held to be consideration for an exempt insurance transaction. Written by Rowena Wisniewska Sethi, barrister, 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

