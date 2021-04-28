Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Procurement procedure

Legal News

Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK

Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK
Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK
  • Has the ‘self-cleaning’ procedure as set out in the EU Public Contracts Directive, Art 57, s 6 been implemented in the UK?
  • Summary of the transposing provision
  • What in practice is required to successfully perform self-cleaning? In particular, do the conditions set out in the Public Contracts Directive, Art 57, s 6, para 2 (the economic operator shall prove (1) that it has paid or undertaken to pay compensation in respect of any damage caused by the criminal offense or misconduct, (2) clarified the facts and circumstances in a comprehensive manner by actively collaborating with the investigating authorities and (3) taken concrete technical, organisational and personnel measures that are appropriate to prevent further criminal offenses or misconduct) have to be fulfilled jointly for successful self-cleaning or is it permissible to choose or omit one of them and still demonstrate appropriate self-cleaning?
  • Has any relevant case law regarding the self-cleaning procedure been issued in the UK that could provide practical tips on how to perform self-cleaning in that jurisdiction? If so, could you provide a summary of the relevant points made in the judgements?
  • Does the UK entrust the assessment of the measures undertaken within ‘self-cleaning’ to individual contracting authorities or does it entrust other, dedicated authorities (on a central or decentralised level) with that task?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Gerard Gardiner, senior associate, and David McGowan, counsel, at Dentons explain how the self-cleaning procedure, set out in Article 57 of Directive 2014/24/EU (the EU Public Contracts Directive), is implemented in the UK. This article is a part of Dentons' ‘Guide to Self-Cleaning in European Public Procurement Procedures’, which provides an overview of how 12 European countries deal with self-cleaning in their respective jurisdictions, with a strong focus on what, in practice, is required to successfully perform the process. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More