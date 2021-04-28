Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Gerard Gardiner, senior associate, and David McGowan, counsel, at Dentons explain how the self-cleaning procedure, set out in Article 57 of Directive 2014/24/EU (the EU Public Contracts Directive), is implemented in the UK. This article is a part of Dentons' ‘Guide to Self-Cleaning in European Public Procurement Procedures’, which provides an overview of how 12 European countries deal with self-cleaning in their respective jurisdictions, with a strong focus on what, in practice, is required to successfully perform the process. or to read the full analysis.