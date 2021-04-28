- Self-cleaning procedure in public procurement in the UK
- Has the ‘self-cleaning’ procedure as set out in the EU Public Contracts Directive, Art 57, s 6 been implemented in the UK?
- Summary of the transposing provision
- What in practice is required to successfully perform self-cleaning? In particular, do the conditions set out in the Public Contracts Directive, Art 57, s 6, para 2 (the economic operator shall prove (1) that it has paid or undertaken to pay compensation in respect of any damage caused by the criminal offense or misconduct, (2) clarified the facts and circumstances in a comprehensive manner by actively collaborating with the investigating authorities and (3) taken concrete technical, organisational and personnel measures that are appropriate to prevent further criminal offenses or misconduct) have to be fulfilled jointly for successful self-cleaning or is it permissible to choose or omit one of them and still demonstrate appropriate self-cleaning?
- Has any relevant case law regarding the self-cleaning procedure been issued in the UK that could provide practical tips on how to perform self-cleaning in that jurisdiction? If so, could you provide a summary of the relevant points made in the judgements?
- Does the UK entrust the assessment of the measures undertaken within ‘self-cleaning’ to individual contracting authorities or does it entrust other, dedicated authorities (on a central or decentralised level) with that task?
Article summary
Public Law analysis: Gerard Gardiner, senior associate, and David McGowan, counsel, at Dentons explain how the self-cleaning procedure, set out in Article 57 of Directive 2014/24/EU (the EU Public Contracts Directive), is implemented in the UK. This article is a part of Dentons' ‘Guide to Self-Cleaning in European Public Procurement Procedures’, which provides an overview of how 12 European countries deal with self-cleaning in their respective jurisdictions, with a strong focus on what, in practice, is required to successfully perform the process.
