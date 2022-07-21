Seising jurisdiction via online proceedings (NP v TP (divorce: application for rescission of order))

Article summary

Family analysis: The court considered husband's application under section 31F(6) of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984) seeking the revocation of part of an order made by Mr Justice Cobb on 16 August 2021, by which the court had directed that the stay on the wife's divorce petition issued in England be lifted. The court found as a fact that the wife's divorce petition had been 'lodged' with the English court on 12 January 2020, several weeks before the husband's petition had been lodged in the courts of Bulgaria on 4 February 2020, and determined that the English court was the court first seised of the divorce process. This finding was confirmed by Judge Kostadinova of the Plovdiv Court in Bulgaria, who also determined that the English court was the first seised. The husband had appealed this decision in Bulgaria and his appeal was rejected. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, summarises the issues.