LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Relationship breakdown / Divorce (pre-DDSA 2020)

Legal News

Seising jurisdiction via online proceedings (NP v TP (divorce: application for rescission of order))

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Seising jurisdiction via online proceedings (NP v TP (divorce: application for rescission of order))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: The court considered husband's application under section 31F(6) of the Matrimonial and Family Proceedings Act 1984 (MFPA 1984) seeking the revocation of part of an order made by Mr Justice Cobb on 16 August 2021, by which the court had directed that the stay on the wife's divorce petition issued in England be lifted. The court found as a fact that the wife's divorce petition had been 'lodged' with the English court on 12 January 2020, several weeks before the husband's petition had been lodged in the courts of Bulgaria on 4 February 2020, and determined that the English court was the court first seised of the divorce process. This finding was confirmed by Judge Kostadinova of the Plovdiv Court in Bulgaria, who also determined that the English court was the first seised. The husband had appealed this decision in Bulgaria and his appeal was rejected. Poonam Bhari, barrister at 3PB Chambers, summarises the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More