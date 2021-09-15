LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
SEIS relief available to a company that filed the wrong compliance statement (Fashion On The Block Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 15 September 2021
  • SEIS relief available to a company that filed the wrong compliance statement (Fashion On The Block Ltd v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Tax analysis: In Fashion on the Block Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) distinguished the case of X-Wind Power Ltd v HMRC and held that Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) relief was available to a company even though it had by mistake filed an EIS compliance statement rather than a SEIS compliance statement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

