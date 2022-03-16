Seeking permission to re-introduce a discontinued claim—what test should apply? (Astley v Mid-Cheshire Hospitals Foundation NHS Trust)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that permission would be refused to a claimant seeking permission under CPR 38.7 to re-introduce a claim when 14 years had passed since the original claim had been discontinued. The relevant test was whether, looking at matters in the round, there was sufficient explanation to overcome the court's reluctance to permit a party to re-introduce a claim. The judge considered the factors relevant to the grant or refusal of permission and held that they were ultimately insufficient to persuade the court to overcome the court's default disinclination to permit the re-introduction of a claim, in preservation of the finality of justice. A decision subsequent to the discontinuance which clarified the existing law was a factor but it did not have anything like the great weight that a decision which changed the law would have. Written by Georgina Squire, senior partner at Rosling King LLP.