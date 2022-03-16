LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Court's case management powers

Legal News

Seeking permission to re-introduce a discontinued claim—what test should apply? (Astley v Mid-Cheshire Hospitals Foundation NHS Trust)

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Seeking permission to re-introduce a discontinued claim—what test should apply? (Astley v Mid-Cheshire Hospitals Foundation NHS Trust)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court held that permission would be refused to a claimant seeking permission under CPR 38.7 to re-introduce a claim when 14 years had passed since the original claim had been discontinued. The relevant test was whether, looking at matters in the round, there was sufficient explanation to overcome the court’s reluctance to permit a party to re-introduce a claim. The judge considered the factors relevant to the grant or refusal of permission and held that they were ultimately insufficient to persuade the court to overcome the court’s default disinclination to permit the re-introduction of a claim, in preservation of the finality of justice. A decision subsequent to the discontinuance which clarified the existing law was a factor but it did not have anything like the great weight that a decision which changed the law would have. Written by Georgina Squire, senior partner at Rosling King LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

3 Precedents
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Precedents
View More