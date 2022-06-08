LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Security for costs against natural person domiciled overseas and train of inquiry disclosure (model E) (Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority v Azima)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Security for costs against natural person domiciled overseas and train of inquiry disclosure (model E) (Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority v Azima)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Security for costs
  • Disclosure
  • What did the court decide?
  • Security for costs
  • Disclosure
  • Case details

Dispute Resolution analysis: A counterclaim was remitted to a new Chancery judge for determination after a successful appeal to the Court of Appeal by the defendant and counterclaimant. The counterclaimant was found to be responsible for fraud on the main claim and that finding was not altered by the decision of the Court of Appeal. In this context, the judge had to consider: the principles applying to the discretion to order security for costs against a non-resident claimant where there was no independently verifiable evidence of his means or the location of his assets; and the proper scope of extended disclosure under CPR PD 51U where one party seeks ‘train of inquiry’ documents, or what used to be called Peruvian Guano disclosure, in accordance with Model E after the loss of documentary evidence and a prima facie position that the other party has provided inadequate voluntary disclosure. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

