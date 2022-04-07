Secured loans—High Court considers Events of Default, Waiver and Penalty Clauses (Lombard North Central plc v European Skyjets Ltd (in liquidation))

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In Lombard North Central plc v European Skyjets Ltd, the court considered the Claimant's entitlement to terminate a loan agreement in place with the defendant, following various events of default having occurred, and its related entitlement to enforce against the aircraft over which it had a legal charge. In doing so, various issues relating to the interpretation and application of different contractual provisions fell to be considered, including in the context of: (i) waiver and affirmation arguments in respect of breaches, (ii) identification and enforceability of penalty clauses, (iii) the exercise of contractual discretion and the Braganza duty, (iv) the 'de minimis' rule in relation to contractual breaches, and (iv) the form and content of notices of termination. Ultimately, the court upheld Lombard's entitlement to terminate the Loan Agreement, and to enforce against the aircraft. Written by Emily Lodge, Associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. or to read the full analysis.