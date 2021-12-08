LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Secured creditor granted relief from the surrender of security over a bankrupt’s assets (McLinden v Lu and others)

Published on: 08 December 2021
  • Secured creditor granted relief from the surrender of security over a bankrupt’s assets (McLinden v Lu and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A secured creditor did not surrender security in the form of a charging order when valuing the security at nil in a bankruptcy petition but did surrender the security when failing to disclose the security in a proof of debt. Relief from the surrender was granted on the grounds of honest mistake. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

