Section 2 notices against non-UK companies—what is within the SFO’s direct reach? (R (KBR) v Director of the SFO)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In 2018, the Divisional Court’s decision in R (KBR) v Serious Fraud Office (SFO) found that the SFO’s powers to compel data under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 (CJA 1987) extended to data of a non-UK company held abroad, provided there was a ‘sufficient connection’ between that company and the UK. The Supreme Court has now allowed KBR Inc’s appeal of that decision. The decision places important limits on the SFO’s ability to use CJA 1987, s 2 notices to obtain material in the hands of foreign companies. Written by Katie Palms, senior associate, and Jonathan Kelly, associate, at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. or to read the full analysis.